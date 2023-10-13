Qatari Delegation Attends Regional Cybersecurity Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the National Cyber Security Agency, Engineer AbdulRahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Maliki participated in the Regional Cybersecurity Week of the Arab Regional Cyber Security Center which was held in Abu Dhabi -UAE from October 9-13.

He attended the opening ceremony of the conference and participated in the 11th Arab Cybersecurity Cooperation Team for leaders and representatives of national cybersecurity centers from 18 Arab countries. The meeting highlighted collaboration mechanisms for strengthening cybersecurity in the Arab region.

A team from the National Cyber Fusion Affairs of the National Cyber Security Agency participated also in the 11th Regional Cybersecurity Exercise organized by FIRST and ARCC.

It is noteworthy that the Arab Regional Center for Cybersecurity is the nucleus of communication and cooperation with the Arab region countries in the field of cybersecurity. The Center aims to supervise the implementation of cybersecurity programs related to the International Telecommunication Union, attain cyber security requirements and act as a consolidation center for member states that include 22 countries to help manage regional cybersecurity programs and initiatives, develop the necessary frameworks and policies through regional studies and workshops and raise cyber security awareness and expertise for information technology infrastructure.