Minister Of State At Mofa Receives Call From Japan FM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi received a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan H E Yoko Kamikawa, yesterday.

During the call, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and developments in the current situation in the Palestinian territories and Israel.

H E Al Khulaifi expressed the State of Qatar's deep concern about the escalation of violence, stressing the need for concerted regional and international efforts to reduce escalation, and spare civilians from the repercussions of the confrontations.