Qatar, Italy Discuss Cooperation In Agriculture

Minister of Municipality H E Dr. Abdulla bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie met Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests of Italy H E Francesco Lollobrigida, who is currently visiting the country.

The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between Qatar and Italy in areas of common interest and ways to develop them, especially in the field of agriculture and food security, infrastructure and municipal services, and modern technology for agriculture and smart cities.

The meeting also discussed Italy's participation in the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha which kicked off in Al Bidda Park on October 2, and will continue for 6 months.