National Dialogue To Share Qatar's Achievement On Climate Change

Doha, Qatar: Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future (Earthna), a member of Qatar Foundation, and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, in collaboration with the French Embassy in Doha, and the French Business Council in Qatar, have announced the third edition of the Qatar National Dialogue for Climate Change (QNDCC), with QNB as the Strategic Partner.

The two-day event - which will take place on 15-16 October at the 2023 International Horticultural Expo in Al Bidda Park - is central to Earthna's ongoing work to convene representatives across different sectors to collectively explore the nation's approach to climate change. It will provide a forum for co-operation and knowledge-sharing among Ministries, local financial and industrial businesses, academic and research institutions, and leading international organisations.

During the event, participants will discuss recent innovations and opportunities that can help tackle climate change, focusing on topics including water and food security, economic diversification, green finance, sustainable transportation, and mitigation solutions.

On the importance of national-level dialogue, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, H E Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani, said:“The Qatar National Vision 2030 sets out our country's ambition to strike a balance between its developmental needs and its role in protecting the environment, seeking to realise sustainable development whilst also preserving its natural resources. Events such as the QNDCC unite representatives from Qatar's business, academic, and government sectors in pursuit of furthering the nation's sustainable economic growth. This dialogue also aims to share the State of Qatar's experiences and achievements in terms of efforts made to combat climate change.

"Through the important discussions that will take place at this year's event, participants will learn from each other, in addition to learning about international best practices, identifying local initiatives that will help in the fight against climate change and contributing towards building long-term environmentally conscious pathways for Qatar.”

Reflecting on the impact of last year's QNDCC, Earthna's Executive Director Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata said,“The discussions from the Dialogue in 2022 informed and continue to positively guide the action taken by Qatar's private and public sectors to adapt to and mitigate the impact of climate change. QNDCC 2023 will build on this progress, by once again fostering collaboration and identifying innovation solutions for a more sustainable future. With the support of our cohosts from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, French Embassy in Doha, and the French Business Council in Qatar, our strategic sponsor QNB, as well as all the participants, the Dialogue will undoubtedly drive positive action and change in the country.”

This year, the Dialogue will also host the presentation of the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) Sustainability Awards', which celebrate initiatives dedicated to food security, offering a $20,000 grant to empower the chosen project's sustainable endeavours.

QNB Group Chief Executive Officer, Abdulla Mubarak Al Khalifa said:“We are delighted to provide our continuous support in all initiatives designed to combat climate change and to leave a positive print on the sustainability framework. QNDCC is an important area for the exchange of valuable information and dialogue that aid in our understanding of different topics related to the environment. As a Strategic Sponsor for the National Dialogue of Climate Change, we are as well strengthening our own agenda through aligning our goals with the other participating entities in order to continue our positive efforts towards national and global sustainability practices and activities”.