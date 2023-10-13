(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Al-Futtaim ACE Unveils its 2024 Outdoor Living Collection Featuring a Wider and Elevated Range





Customers can shop the ACE Outdoor Living 2024 Collection at their stores & online, benefiting from exclusive offers and pricing

05 October 2023, Dubai - Al-Futtaim ACE, the leading home improvement and outdoor living store, has launched its specially curated Outdoor Living 2024 Collection. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this collection is a testament to ACE's commitment to transforming outdoor spaces into havens of comfort, style, and sophistication.

ACE's Outdoor Living 2024 Collection is an exquisite fusion of style & quality in a variety of designs, seating capacities, sizes and themes. The collection offers an unparalleled selection of outdoor products curated in three captivating themes:

. Beach Vibes: Transport yourself to the serene shores of your dreams with this coastal-inspired theme. Immerse in the laid-back charm of beach life where nautical meets bohemian, and where every day feels like a vacation. . Nature-Inspired Chic: Discover the beauty of nature seamlessly integrated into your outdoor oasis. This theme captures the essence of the great outdoors with a touch of contemporary elegance & plant based color palette. . Native Retreat: Find solace in the warmth of Navajo-inspired prints, sculptural shapes and a rich color palette. ACE's Native Retreat theme brings you back to your roots, creating a sense of belonging in your own outdoor sanctuary.

The ACE Garden Collection for this season boasts an array of distinctive products, including intricately crafted dcor, innovative lighting solutions, efficient garden storage solutions, and an extensive selection of premium pots & plants. Additionally, the range includes meticulously handpicked shading options, including elegant gazebos and umbrellas, to align with their customers' discerning tastes and expectations. Moreover, ACE's 2024 collection offers a range of leisure items, including heating products and firepit selections, to ensure customers can enjoy their outdoor spaces comfortably during the winter months. Commenting on the new collection launch, the brand said, 'We believe that your outdoor spaces should be a reflection of your individuality and an escape from the everyday hustle and bustle. With the Outdoor Living 2024 Collection, we invite you to reimagine your outdoor lifestyle, embracing comfort, style, and uniqueness like never before.' Additionally, the brand has announced various unique and exclusive promotions, offers & special prices for shoppers to enjoy both in-store and online. All the offerings are priced competitively without compromising on the quality, through partnerships with reputable local & international brands. ACE warmly welcomes everyone to experience the world of Outdoor Living 2024, and take away the best by exploring their wide range of products. Please visit one of their Helpful stores or to shop the ACE Outdoor 2024 collection.

