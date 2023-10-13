WTO Warns Of Global Economic Crisis If Mideast Conflict Expands

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 13 (Petra) -- World Trade Organisation (WTO) President Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed hope that the Mideast conflict would end quickly, warning that it would have a "really significant impact" on already weak global trade flows if it expands In the region.She added on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in Morocco that violence in the Middle East may increase the factors that stifle the growth of trade, including high interest rates, the Chinese real estate market crisis and the Russian war in Ukraine.Okonjo-Iweala said in an interview reported by the CNNN on Friday, "We hope that this will end soon and that it will be contained. Our biggest fear is that it will expand, because that will have a really big impact on trade... Everyone is worried and hopeful."She noted that global uncertainty is already reducing trade growth, but this will be exacerbated by the sudden outbreak of war in the Middle East."There is uncertainty about the possibilities of this spreading to the entire region, which could greatly affect global economic growth. We hope that it will end because it is causing this state of uncertainty. It is another dark cloud on the horizon," she explained.