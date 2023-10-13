Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian In West Ramallah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, October 13 (Petra) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced Friday the death of a 24 year old man after he was shot by Israeli occupation forces in the village of Deir Ibzi', west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.The Palestinian Ministry of Health stated that the victim was injured as a result of Israeli occupation forces shooting at a vehicle in the village of Deir Ibzi'. He was taken to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah, where his condition was described as critical.Later, occupation police and army forces closed the road connecting the villages of Deir Ibzi' and Kafr Ni'ma.The death toll as a result of the Israeli aggression against the Palestiiisns in the occupied West Bank since last Saturday has risen to 36 with more than than 650 wounded, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.