Autumn Pleasant Prevails In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 13 (Petra) -- Temperatures Friday will be within their normal range for this time of the year, and moderate autumn weather prevails, with some clouds appearing at low altitudes and moderate northwesterly winds.According to the Jordanian Meteorological Department (JMD), temperatures Saturday will remain moderate, with clouds at low altitudes. Moderate northwesterly winds will become more active after noon hours, especially in the eastern parts of the Kingdom.On Sunday, Jordan will be affected by a pleasant, warm and humid air mass, as temperatures will drop to record less than their normal levels for this time of the year by about 4-5 degrees Celsius, and a partly cloudy to cloudy atmosphere will prevail with scattered rain showers.On Monday, the Kingdom will remain under the influence of a pleasant, warm and humid air mass, where the weather will remain partly cloudy to cloudy, and scattered showers of rain are expected to fall in parts of the northern and central regions of the Kingdom.Today's peak temperatures will be between 27 and 24 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 15 or even 14C in the southern highlands at night.The Gulf city of Aqaba will have warmer weather, with highs of 33C and lows of 21C.