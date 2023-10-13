Global Blood Collection Devices Market Projections Indicate A 7% CAGR Through 2021-2026

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 12, 2023 5:14 am - Global blood collecting devices market is primarily driven by factors such as rising trauma cases, surgical operations, infectious illnesses, government blood donation campaigns, and the acceptance of liquid biopsy tests.

Blood can be collected or removed using a variety of procedures, including arterial sampling, venipuncture, and fingerstick sampling. To fully understand, prevent, and cure disorders, blood and other biological samples must be collected. Furthermore, blood is received from donors through the blood donation procedure and then separated into different components of blood as needed during transfusion operations.

New Product Developments to Increase Blood Collection Device Market Adoption

Continuous improvements in blood collection technology have enabled the development of practical solutions such as artificial intelligence (AI), ultrasound-guided 3D reconstruction, simple at-home collection, and large-volume safe blood collection, among others. Some of the new product advancements are as follows:

. In May 2022, Vitestro has introduced their breakthrough autonomous venipuncture blood collection equipment, which blends artificial intelligence (AI) with robotic needle insertion and ultrasound-guided 3D reconstruction to ensure safe and exact blood collection.

. In May 2022, Through Labcorp OnDemand, Labcorp released an at-home collection equipment from Weavr Health, a diagnostics firm, that analyzes HbA1c from a tiny blood sample for diabetes risk testing.

. In April 2022, Owen Mumford Ltd launched a portfolio of three venous blood collection devices under its Unistik brand. These three devices, namely, Unistik ShieldLock, Unistik ShieldLock Ultra, and Unistik VacuFlip are designed to draw large volumes of blood safely, minimizing the risk of needlestick injury (NSI).

. In February 2022, Streck launched RNA Complete BCT, a new blood collection tube that maintains draw time cell-free RNA concentration for up to seven days when stored at room temperature providing a convenient method for sample collection, storage, and transport.

Explore Detailed Blood Collection Devices Market Insights @ Collection Devices Market Growth Will Be Fueled by Investments and Collaborations

Participants in the blood collection device market are constantly focusing on investments and collaboration to enhance novel blood collection technologies. Manufacturers acquire a competitive edge as a result of such advancements. Some recent advancements are as follows:

. In May 2022, Becton, Dickinson and Company expanded its relationship with Babson Diagnostics to continue research and development of less-invasive, more convenient, and self-collection blood collection equipment.

. In December 2021, Tasso has received a $100 million investment to ramp up manufacture and marketing of their simpler 'OnDemand' blood collection systems. Tasso's OnDemand devices draw blood from the skin via capillaries using push-button hardware affixed to the upper arm.

. In May 2019, Intermountain Healthcare has invested $10 million in Velano Vascular to help it commercialize its vascular access solutions, which include a needle-free blood collection device.

Analysis of the Competitive Landscape in the Blood Collection Devices Market

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US); Terumo BCT (US); Haemonetics Corporation (US); Grifols, S.A. (Spain); Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany); and others are among the main market participants in the worldwide blood collection devices market.

Explore Detailed Insights on Blood Collection Devices Market @