Contact The Trusted Auto Parts Manufacturers In India For Customized Products And Steady Supply

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 12, 2023 5:20 am - Rockman is a prominent name in the automotive industry. They manufacture different types of two-wheeler and four-wheeler die cast auto components.

The quality of a vehicle completely depends on the quality of the parts assembled to manufacture the vehicle. Some of the auto parts are manufactured in-house and some are procured from trusted auto parts manufacturers in India. When some parts are procured from expert auto parts manufacturers, it is necessary to review the quality and standard of the products. On the other hand, some auto parts manufacturers such as Rockman ( have never failed their clients but evolved in terms of quality and output. Today, Rockman manufactures hundreds of small and large simple and complex auto components for four-wheelers and two-wheelers.

The auto components they mostly manufacture for four-wheelers include but are not limited to pan upper oil cover cylinder heads, fuel rail assembly, passage water assembly, chain tensioner housings, tensioner rails, ECU housings and covers, engine mounting, fan body, fuel pump housing, throttle body, valve body, locking bracket assembly, differential cover housing, transmission housings, EPS motor housings, bearing segment, fixing bracket, cover for shift, servo housings, modulator valve body, gear shift fork, viscous clutch disc, viscous clutch case, and VOP cover and deckle.

They also manufacture hundreds of different types of auto components for two-wheelers such as scooter and motorcycle alloy wheels, crank case, crank case covers, bottom case, cylinder head, two-wheeler assemblies, and scooter crankcases.

Today, Rockman is one of the most trusted auto parts manufacturers in India. They have a state-of-the-art facility for die casting and related jobs. They are well-equipped for high-pressure die casting, low-pressure die casting, gravity die casting, precision machining, surface treatment, and assemblies and modules.

They have an annual capacity of processing 50,000 tons of aluminum gravity casting with a daily production capacity of 12000 components, 45,000 tons of aluminum high-pressure die casting with a daily production capacity of 1,80,000 components, and 10,000 tons of low-pressure die casting with a daily production capacity of 27000 components. They have more than 150 GDC machines working 24/7.

In surface treatment facilities too, Rockman has developed a standard world-class eco-friendly integrated paint facility. They have a fully automated robotic paint shop, chrome-free paint treatment, and heat-resistant painting facility along with several other exclusive features.

At Rockman, the projects are handled by a team of highly professional engineers, technicians, and ground-level workers. This one of the most trusted auto parts manufacturers in India has a large overseas market. Their clients include Mahindra, Magna, Ford, Honda, Hero, KSPG, Honda, Hyundai, TATA, Ather, Nemak, and many more. Rockman has been the trusted partner of these remarkable brands for years.

This ISO-certified top-rated auto parts manufacturer has been relentlessly trying to serve the automotive industry with the best auto components.

For more details visit their official website