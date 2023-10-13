Carlisle Commercial Photographer Announces Hotel Drone Videography Service

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 13, 2023 12:24 am - Brian Austwick, a Carlisle based commercial photographer, has just announced a new aerial videography service for hotels and leisure businesses across Cumberland. The team is CAA approved and fully insured for their drones. Brian and Nicky are ready

In the heart of the newly formed county of Cumberland, a cutting-edge drone video service is set to transform the way hotels and leisure businesses showcase their offerings. Brian Austwick Photography, renowned for his exceptional photography services, is thrilled to announce expanded drone aerial videography services tailored for the hospitality and leisure sector in Carlisle, Penrith, the Northern Lake District, and beyond.

Service Promises to Elevate Hotel Brands with Fresh Aerial Perspectives

With the rapid evolution of drone video technology, the bird's eye view has never been more accessible or breath taking. Brian Austwick Photography's commercial drone services span across Cumberland, the Lake District, Westmoreland & Furness, southern Scotland, and Lancashire. Whether a hotel is nestled in the picturesque Eden valley countryside, a bustling bed and breakfast in Keswick, or an activity centre by Ullswater offering thrilling adventures, this service promises to capture the essence of the brand from unexpected heights and angles.

What Does Brian Austwick's Drone Service Bring to Your Hotel or Guest house?

Unparalleled Perspectives: With state-of-the-art Mavic Drones, capture sweeping panoramas of majestic fells, winding forested valleys, sparkling lakes, or the unique charm of your establishment in its village setting.

Safety and Professionalism: Prioritising safety, all drone operations are conducted by CAA approved and certified operators, ensuring precise control and expert manoeuvring. All activities are fully insured for public liability.

Customised Offerings: Services are tailored to suit the specific requirements of each establishment, ensuring every shot resonates with your brand's ethos.

A Menu of Services Beyond Drone Videography

Beyond capturing stunning visuals, Brian Austwick Photography offers location scouting services. With extensive knowledge of the Lake District and surrounding areas, finding the perfect backdrop for an brand's aerial shots has never been easier.

Rates Offer High Quality Video to Smaller Businesses

Quality doesn't always have to break the bank. Brian Austwick Photography offers competitive rates, ensuring businesses of all sizes can benefit from this previously expensive service.



Booking and More Information

To explore this potentially transformative service for hospitality and leisure businesses, contact Brian Austwick Photography via their website or call directly to discuss video requirements. The team will manage all aspects, including obtaining necessary permissions to film.

For more information, visit Brian Austwick Photography (