UN Mission Confirms Absence Of Cases Of Ill-Treatment Of Armenians Of Azerbaijan's Karabakh - Deputy FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The results of
the first visit of the UN mission to Karabakh at the invitation of
Azerbaijan on September 29 confirm the absence of cases of
ill-treatment of the Armenian population of Karabakh, Deputy
Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov said during the
hearing on the claim of Armenia against Azerbaijan at the
International Court of Justice, Trend reports.
"This was the first UN mission in Karabakh in the last 30 years.
Azerbaijan and the UN repeatedly tried to gain access to these
territories during the years of their occupation in order to
document the fact of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis in the
early 1990s, but Armenia repeatedly refused cooperate," he
explained.
Mammadov said that during the first visit, the UN
representatives met and talked with the local population, got
acquainted with humanitarian assistance and the process of
providing medical services.
"They noted that there was no damage to civil and public
infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and residential
buildings, cultural and religious buildings. The second visit of
the UN mission to Karabakh took place on October 9-10. Azerbaijan
is currently waiting for the mission's reports to get first-hand
information," Elnur Mammadov added.
