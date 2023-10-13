Chronicles Of Victory: October 13, 2020

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Azerbaijani
Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron
Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale
provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline,
Trend reports.
The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with the liberation
of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian
occupation.
Trend presents the chronicle of the 17th day of the Second
Karabakh war:
- President Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to the Turkish Haber Turk TV
channel.
- First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a
post on her official Instagram page.
- Armenian armed forces fired on the territories of Azerbaijan's
Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, and Aghjabadi districts.
- A large number of Armenian manpower and equipment were destroyed .
- Armenian armed forces fired at the villages of Aghdam district
using artillery and missiles.
- From September 27 to October 13, 2020, 42 Azerbaijani
civilians were killed as a result of the shelling of settlements by
the Armenian armed forces.
- The Defense Ministry has released a video of the liberated settlement of
Hadrut.
