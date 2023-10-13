Chronicles Of Victory: October 13, 2020


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, Trend reports.

The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation.

Trend presents the chronicle of the 17th day of the Second Karabakh war:

- President Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to the Turkish Haber Turk TV channel.

- First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram page.

- Armenian armed forces fired on the territories of Azerbaijan's Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, and Aghjabadi districts.

- A large number of Armenian manpower and equipment were destroyed .

- Armenian armed forces fired at the villages of Aghdam district using artillery and missiles.

- From September 27 to October 13, 2020, 42 Azerbaijani civilians were killed as a result of the shelling of settlements by the Armenian armed forces.

- The Defense Ministry has released a video of the liberated settlement of Hadrut.

