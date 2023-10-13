Azerbaijan Opening Preliminary Court Hearing For Detained Armenian War Criminal

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The preliminary court hearing for the criminal case of Vagif Khachatryan, accused of committing genocide in Azerbaijan's Meshali village, Khojaly district, carried out by members of Armenian illegal armed groups, will take place today at in the administrative building of the Yasamal District Court, Trend reports.

The preliminary court hearing will be chaired by the Baku Military Court's Judge Jamal Ramazanov.

The hearing will clarify the personal data of the accused and 59 victims in the case.

Khachatryan was detained by the Azerbaijani State Security Service officers at the Lachin border checkpoint of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border on July 29, 2023.

In December 1991, a criminal group, which included Khachatryan, killed 25, injured 14 and expelled 358 Azerbaijanis from their places of legal residence in the village of Meshali.

In connection with the emergence of sufficient grounded suspicions, a decision was made to bring Khachatryan as an accused under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced resettlement of population) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A preventive measure was chosen against him in the form of detention.