Azerbaijan Opening Preliminary Court Hearing For Detained Armenian War Criminal

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The preliminary
court hearing for the criminal case of Vagif Khachatryan, accused
of committing genocide in Azerbaijan's Meshali village, Khojaly
district, carried out by members of Armenian illegal armed groups,
will take place today at in the administrative building of the
Yasamal District Court, Trend reports.
The preliminary court hearing will be chaired by the Baku
Military Court's Judge Jamal Ramazanov.
The hearing will clarify the personal data of the accused and 59
victims in the case.
Khachatryan was detained by the Azerbaijani State Security
Service officers at the Lachin border checkpoint of the
Azerbaijani-Armenian state border on July 29, 2023.
In December 1991, a criminal group, which included Khachatryan,
killed 25, injured 14 and expelled 358 Azerbaijanis from their
places of legal residence in the village of Meshali.
In connection with the emergence of sufficient grounded
suspicions, a decision was made to bring Khachatryan as an accused
under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced
resettlement of population) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
A preventive measure was chosen against him in the form of
detention.
