Baku To Hold Heydar Aliyev And History Of Azerbaijan Republican Knowledge Contest

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. A Republic-wide
knowledge contest will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku
on October 18, Trend reports.
The IX Republic-wide Knowledge Contest "Heydar Aliyev and
History of Azerbaijan" will be organized by the Heydar Aliyev
Center with support of the Ministry of Science and Education of
Azerbaijan.
The project, which has already become a tradition, is aimed at
studying and propagandizing the history of Azerbaijan, as well as
the life, activity and heritage of national leader of the
Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, whose 100th anniversary is
celebrated this year.
Participants will test their knowledge on topics "Childhood and
youth of Heydar Aliyev", "Heydar Aliyev and years of Azerbaijan's
independence", "Heydar Aliyev and Karabakh truths", "Triumphal
march of Azerbaijani Army in the second Karabakh war" and other
topics.
At the stage of preparation for the competitions, the teams took
part in trainings organized at the Heydar Aliyev Center,
familiarized themselves with archive materials kept at the Heydar
Aliyev Museum.
Each higher education institution will be represented by a
6-member team at the contest. Based on the jury's assessment, the
teams ranked I, II and III will be awarded.
