Defense Forces Eliminate 1,030 Russian Invaders In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 285,920 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to October 12, 2023, including 1,030 invaders in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 4,931 enemy tanks (+26 in the past day), 9,313 armored combat vehicles (+49), 6,807 artillery systems (+44), 811 multiple launch rocket systems, 546 air defense systems (+1), 316 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 5,264 unmanned aerial vehicles (+17), 1,531 cruise missiles, 20 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 9,203 motor vehicles (+33), and 967 special equipment units (+1).

The data are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 12, aircraft of the Defense Forces launched 12 strikes on the enemy's manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, 3 strikes on command posts, 4 strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems. Units of the missile forces hit the enemy's manpower, weapons and military equipment cluster, 10 artillery units, as well as their command post.