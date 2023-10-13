Three Killed In Russian Shelling Of Donetsk Region On Thursday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military killed three residents and injured eight more in Donetsk region in the past day, October 12.

Ihor Moroz, acting head of the Donetsk regional military administration,

Two civilians, including a child,in Russian shelling of Donetsk region

Moroz emphasized that the data are not final as it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 12, Russians launched missile attacks on the village of Bahatyr, Volnovakha district. An 11-year-old boy was killed, his six-year-old brother and 31-year-old mother were injured.