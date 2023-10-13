Author Kristin Ruggaber Inks Multi

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Critically praised novelist, Kristin Ruggaber signed a multi-book deal on her bestselling self-published time-travel romance trilogy: The Legend of the Lamp Book I and Lost in Time, Book II received high reviews from Amazon fans and readers. Bonfire has now acquired the rights to re-release the first two books at the beginning of 2024 and the third book is set for a tentative Winter 2025 release.

The Legend of the Lamp book has no Genies or flying carpets, but instead, the story of a girl whose good looks, quick wit, and her daddy's trust fund should have been enough to get her out of almost any unpleasant situation. To prevent her from making the biggest mistake of her life, Jessie's father insists she spend a summer on an old friend's ranch in Nevada. He hopes that after a few months to think things over she will come to her senses and break off her engagement to the man he believes is only using her for her money. Although Jessie reluctantly agreed to her father's terms, she was not prepared for the expectations imposed on her by the ranch owner, John Dillman, and his son Jack. In response to their old-fashioned ideas about how a young "lady" should behave, Jessie is determined to make life more than a little difficult for her hosts. When they decide to use some old-fashioned cowboy-tactics to help her change her ways, no one is prepared for the shocking twist of fate that sends Jessie on a journey back through time. Absolutely anyone who's ever fantasized about life in the Old West or been in love and believed that anything is possible should settle in and prepare for a wild ride through the West.

The Penguin and the Pixies is the story of a penguin, Ivan the Fowl, and how he comes to learn the meaning of Christmas. It is written by Kristin and her husband Michael Ruggaber and will be released on Christmas 2023.

Kristin Ruggaber has been called many things in her life, daughter, wife, mother, homemaker, and storyteller, to name a few, but not always in that order. As a kid growing up in Northwest Indiana during the 50s and 60's when the region was still still mostly rural, before growing into an endless sea of suburbs for an ever-expanding city of Chicago, Kris was like any normal child of her time digesting a steady diet of Gunsmoke, Maverick, I Love Lucy and of course, the show that put them all to shame, Bonanza. On the back of her own horse Gypsy, Kris would dream of the old west, fantasize about being part of it, and imagine tales of a bygone era where life was simpler than it was in the bustling technology-cluttered modern days of the second half of the 20th century. As it does for all, time marched on, technology evolved, life changed, and children of her own were born, grew up, and moved on, but one thing stayed the same, the romance of the old West. After settling west in Virginia City Nevada and then later in Southern California, Kris, and Mike have settled in,“at home” and strangely, back in time back in Indiana. Dr. Michael Ruggaber is an Episcopal priest and marital and family therapist from Northwest Indiana. He received his Doctorate in Theology from The Gregorianum Pontifical University in Rome, Italy. He and Kris have been married for 45 years.

Bonfire Cinema was created as a multi-platform publisher and artist collective with the mission to create and bring inspiring, entertaining, and enlightening content across the mediums of Cinema, Theatre, Animation, and Publishing to the public. The founders are also published and produced writers who do not seek to“reinvent the wheel” or“revolutionize the industry, but with the spirit to work collectively and united with major studios, distribution, and in full support and compliance with labor unions. The team is made up of seasoned professionals, up-and-comers, and new artists looking to work and create sustainably in the entertainment industry. Bonfire is managed and owned by Noirtainment Productions and both companies share the motto of: "Finding the Light Through the Darkness" in the thematic elements of their projects.