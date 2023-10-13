(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 13 (KUNA)

--

1956 -- Moudhi Al-Sarhan became the first Kuwaiti female to join the Ministry of Interior's correctional institute.

1981 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree to establish the faculty of Sharia and Islamic Studies at Kuwait University, as well as changing the name of the faculty of Law and Sharia into Faculty of Law.

1990 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah patronized a popular conference in the Saudi city of Jeddah. Participants in the three-day national event reiterated commitment in legitimate Kuwaiti leadership in the face of Iraqi aggression on the State of Kuwait.

1990 -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), which was occupied and looted by Iraqi invaders in the State of Kuwait, began broadcast from an interim headquarters in London, Britain, to provide subscribers with news about occupied Kuwait.

1999 -- Kuwait won the Gulf junior Squash Championship, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

2010 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a KD 11 million loan agreement with Mauritania to finance construction of a Nouakchott University campus.

2017 -- KFAED signed a KD 12 million loan agreement with Senegal to reconstruction of a major highway 2018 -- Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center won the Best Services Architecture building award in the Middle East and North Africa. (end) ag