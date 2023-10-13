(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus Titan VCT plc

Fundraise Update

Further to the announcement by Octopus Titan VCT plc ('the Company') on 29 September 2023 regarding the intention to launch a new offer for subscription ('the Offer'), the Company confirms that the Offer is expected to launch on 19 October 2023.

Early investors, who apply before 21 December 2023, will be offered a 2% discount to initial fees.