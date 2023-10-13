(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus Titan VCT plc
Fundraise Update
Further to the announcement by Octopus Titan VCT plc ('the Company') on 29 September 2023 regarding the intention to launch a new offer for subscription ('the Offer'), the Company confirms that the Offer is expected to launch on 19 October 2023.
Early investors, who apply before 21 December 2023, will be offered a 2% discount to initial fees.
MENAFN13102023004107003653ID1107236097
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.