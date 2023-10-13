Concrete Block & Brick Manufacturing Market Observe Rugged Expansion To Reach $558.1 Bn By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Concrete Block & Brick Manufacturing Market Expected to Reach $588,151.8 million by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Producing the building blocks and materials needed in a variety of construction projects is the responsibility of the concrete block and brick manufacturing industry, a significant sector within the construction industry. The basis for the built environment is provided by these items, which are essential to the construction of residential, commercial, and industrial facilities.

The concrete block & brick manufacturing market size was valued at $339.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $558.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Construction of all infrastructures needs concrete for building purpose. Concrete can be in the form of precast products such as block and bricks. Revenue generated by sales of these products represents the concrete block & brick manufacturing.

Increase in government expenditures for development and reconstruction & repair of infrastructures in various countries leads to increase in demand for concrete precast products & elements. In addition, precast products reduce construction time, which, in turn, saves project cost and timeline. Moreover, these products are cost effective and reduce wastage of raw material. Furthermore, innovation in manufacturing technology boosts production quality and capacity. These factors are anticipated to propel the concrete block & brick manufacturing market Trends.

Top Players:

The major players profiled in the market include Acme Brick Company, Bauroc AS, Boral, CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., CRH, Lignacite Ltd., Midwest Block & Brick, Mona Precast (Anglesey) Ltd., Wienerberger AG and Xella Group. Major companies in the market have adopted strategies, such as business expansion, acquisition, product launch, and collaboration, to offer better products and services to customers in the concrete block & brick manufacturing.

Segmentation Based On:

The market is segmented into type, application, end user, and region.

By type, it is segregated into block and brick. Depending on application, it is classified into structural and non-structural.

On the basis of end user, it is divided into residential sector and non-residential sector.

By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

However, initial investment costs are high to setup concrete precast production facility. In addition, there has been rise in environmental awareness, which has led to the adoption of sustainable and environment-friendly construction material to build houses and offices. Such factors hinder the concrete block & brick manufacturing market growth .

Further, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to halt in construction and manufacturing activities across the globe. Halt in logistics services has led to interruption of supply chain, which, in turn, hinders the growth of the market. However, industries are gradually getting back on track and vaccine manufacturing is expected to lead to recovery of the concrete block & brick manufacturing market share by the end of 2021.

