Food Away From Home Market Size Is Estimated To Attain $5.9 Trillion By 2031 | Registering A CAGR Of 2.3%

Food away from home Market

The major players in the market are heavily investing in advanced technology, Artificial Intelligence, to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Food Away From Home Market by Delivery Model (Dine in, Take Away, Home Delivery), by Application (Restaurants, Schools and Colleges, Hotels and Motels, Retail Stores and Vending, Others), by Type of Occasion (Entertainment, Travel, Retail, Freestanding), by Ownership Type (Independent, Chains): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The global food away from home market size was valued at $4.3 trillion in 2021, and is projected to reach $5.9 trillion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The rapid increase in the female workforce, a reduction in the time for cooking and buying vegetables owing to the busy schedule of both partners, increase in popularity of cloud kitchens, rise in number of domestic and international tourists, and changes in food habits of consumers drive the growth of the global food away from home market. Moreover, the surge in the prevalence of fast-food chains in developing nations presents new opportunities in the coming years.

The rise in popularity of dining out culture has significantly propelled the growth of the global food away from home market demand in the past decade. The eating-out culture is the major factor behind the significant growth of quick-service restaurants and popular fast-food chains in developed and developing nations.

Based on delivery model, the dine-in segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-third of the global food away from home market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Rise in population, increase in disposable income, surge in number of theme-based restaurants, and rise in investments by the fast-food chains to expand in developing economies are some of the major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the dine-in segment during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Based on ownership type, the independent segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global food away from home market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. A huge number of local or domestic independent food service units are present in each and every region across the globe. Independent restaurants and cafes contribute significantly to overall economic growth by generating a high number of employees and revenues. However, the chains segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 2.4% from 2022 to 2031, due to the increase in penetration of fast-food chains in developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

By ownership type, the chains is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This segment is expected to grow quickly, in part due to the increase in the number of fast-food restaurants in developing countries like China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The altering dietary choices and lifestyles of consumers in developing nations have an impact on the growth of well-known restaurant chains in the global market for meals consumed away from home.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global food away from home market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The presence of a huge number of restaurant chains across the country coupled with the huge popularity of eating out culture, high disposable income, and surge in penetration of online food delivery platforms are significantly contributing towards the growth of the North America FAFH market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2031. The presence of a huge population in China coupled with strong economic growth and the rising penetration of a huge number of fast-food restaurants has led to the growth of the China FAFH market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the food away from home market size from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing food away from home market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the food away from home industry segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

