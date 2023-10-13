No Takers For Kyrgyzstan's Debt-For-Nature Swaps

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Much to Bishkek's consternation, the global creditor class is refusing to return Sadyr Zhaparov's phone calls.
Addressing the UN General Assembly last month,
the Kyrgyz president lamented
that no developed country had taken him up on his offer to negotiate a so-called debt-for-nature“swap:”“I have already addressed our partners with a request to exchange external debt for environmental
projects. Unfortunately, we
have received no reaction.”
Astonishingly, the global community appears to have given Zhaparov the cold shoulder despite the climate lobby's advocacy of debt-for-nature“swaps,” which are intended to roll back the threats to biodiversity and the ill effects of climate change on the environment.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has said :“The climate emergency is a race we are losing, but it is a race we can win.”
One of the ways to turn the tide is debt-for-nature swaps. To ignore the efforts of countries like Kyrgyzstan to engage in such“swaps” is to fail to live up to solemn commitments to reverse the detrimental effects of climate change.
For the past 20 years, Bishkek has been holding regular, if intermittent, working group discussions with its creditors on the possibility of debt-for-nature
swaps
and other hybrid arrangements.
In his recent speech before the UN General Assembly, Zhaparov raised the stakes, calling on his creditors to abide by their commitments.
