Fitness App Market To Register A Growth At 24.3% CAGR To Top USD 120.37 Billion By 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Fitness App Market by Device Type, Operating System and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,”

The global fitness app market size was valued at $13.78 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $120.37 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Fitness apps are now utilizing artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other technologies to provide personalized fitness programs to their customers. They also offer no equipment workout routines, personalized diet charts, monitor diet, track footsteps, and also provide personalized health coaches, which in turn fuels the growth of the market. In addition, it provides solutions to automate the fitness guidance process and replace routine manual work.

Furthermore, the key factor that drives the market includes increasing emphasis on maintaining a healthy lifestyle and increasing use of smartphones, tablets and wearable devices positively impacts the growth of the market. In addition, increasing awareness about diet-related diseases boost the growth of the market across the globe. However, factors such as technical issues in apps and the high cost of in app purchases and concerns regarding data security and stringent regulations are limiting the fitness app market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements in AI and machine learning and rising disease prevalence of hypertension, obesity, and cardiac problems are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the fitness app market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of fitness app Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, fitness app Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Key Players:

Aaptiv Inc

Addias

Azumio, Inc.

Fitbit LLC.

FitnessKeeper

MyfitnessPal, Inc.

Nike, Inc.

Noom Inc.

Under Armour, Inc and Many More

Region wise, the fitness app market size was dominated by North America in 2020 and is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to growing popularity of fitness apps among the younger population. In addition, growing demand for rising health & fitness awareness and online fitness training is providing a lucrative opportunity for the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rising application of data analytics in fitness such as evaluating and developing fitness or yoga programs, detecting anomalies in scans and predicting outbreaks are expected to boost the fitness app market.

The adoption of fitness app solutions has increased over the years to help end users gain better understanding about health and medical issues, and providing a list of exercises. In addition, fitness apps helps individuals to track of nutritional and dietary information, keeping informed about topics related to fitness, and monitoring one's menstrual periods. It also helps end user develop running skills, learning about diet and nutrition fundamentals, and obtaining information about sexual performance and activities.

Key Questions Answered in the Intelligent Study

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

