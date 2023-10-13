Kosher Beef Market To Surpass US$ 114 Billion At A CAGR Of 5% By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The kosher beef market is garnered a value of US$ 66.65 Billion in 2021, and is expected to collect US$ 70 Billion in 2022. During the forecast period, the kosher beef market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% by accumulating a market value of US$ 114 Billion during 2022-2032.

Kosher beef's nutritional quality to strengthen muscles is positively influencing the demand for the same. Moreover, the easy availability of kosher beef in offline distribution channels is driving the sales of the same. As most parts of the world are getting back to normal functioning post COVID-19, the sales of kosher beef are expected to increase. In the sales indicator period, U.S. and China are expected to be the largest contributors to the kosher beef market. From 2022 to 2032, the market for kosher beef is poised to experience 1.6x growth.

Key Trends:

: Consumers were increasingly seeking high-quality, specialty, and premium food products, including kosher beef. The kosher certification process ensures certain quality standards, attracting consumers who prioritize religious or dietary requirements and food safety.: Kosher beef, which adheres to specific dietary laws, often aligns with health-conscious and specific dietary requirements, such as being free from certain additives or allergens. This aspect was appealing to a broader consumer base beyond just those who observe kosher dietary laws.: Similar to the mainstream beef market, there was a trend towards ethical and sustainable sourcing of kosher beef. Consumers were showing increased interest in understanding the origin of their food and whether it was produced in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.: The growth of e-commerce and online retail was impacting the kosher beef market as well. Consumers were increasingly comfortable with purchasing groceries and specialty products online, including kosher-certified beef, which expanded the market reach for producers and retailers.: The kosher food market was experiencing innovation, including in the beef segment. Manufacturers were developing new and unique kosher beef products, such as ready-to-eat meals, convenience products, and value-added cuts, to cater to changing consumer preferences and lifestyles.: The kosher food market was expanding beyond traditional Jewish communities, with consumers from various cultural backgrounds choosing kosher products for their perceived quality and adherence to dietary standards.

Competitive landscape:

Prominent kosher beef suppliers are sourcing kosher beef organically and are exporting the same to different geographical regions.



In August 2021, FreshDirect partnered with Cutting Edge Foods , manufacturer of Real Fresh Kosher Beef. The company is focusing on sourcing beef directly from the origin to offer fresh beef. In January 2022, Argentina's minister of Agriculture has allowed the exportation of beef production to the Israeli market for the year 2022. This, in turn, will expand the sales of kosher beef in Israel.

Key Segments Covered in the Kosher Beef Market:

By Cuts :



Kosher Beef Brisket

Kosher Beef Shank Cut

Loin Kosher Beef Cut Others Kosher Beef Cuts

By Distribution Channel :



Online Kosher Beef Sales Offline Kosher Beef Sales

By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

