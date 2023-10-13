Personal Cloud Market To Reach US$ 220 Billion At A CAGR Of 40% By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global personal cloud market is likely to be valued at around US$ 30 Billion in 2022, and is slated to accelerate rapidly at a CAGR of 40%, reaching US$ 220 Bn by 2032.

Rising demand for high-frequency data access and data sharing, cost-effective, and efficient storage and safety against data loss are expected to augment personal cloud storage systems demand. Growing number of tie-ups with top personal cloud service providers along with bridging the connectivity and accessibility gap will further contribute by generating immense opportunities that will lead to personal cloud market growth.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



Market Growth and Trends:

The personal cloud market has witnessed robust growth in recent years, primarily driven by several factors and trends:

Individuals are generating more data than ever before, from photos and videos to documents and personal files. Personal clouds provide a scalable solution to manage this burgeoning data volume.The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of remote work and highlighted the importance of accessing personal data from anywhere. Personal clouds offer a solution to this growing need for mobility and remote access.Data privacy and security are paramount in the digital era. With increasing concerns about data breaches and hacking, personal clouds offer users a secure and private storage option.As the Internet of Things (IoT) continues to expand, personal clouds play a pivotal role in managing data generated by smart devices and ensuring seamless connectivity.As consumers become more tech-savvy and data-conscious, they are increasingly aware of the benefits of personal cloud solutions.Many personal cloud providers now offer subscription-based pricing models, making it easier for users to access advanced features and additional storage.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the personal cloud market is shaped by product innovation and strategic mergers & acquisitions. Front Runners are emphasizing capacity enhancements and global footprint expansion to leverage lucrative prospects in developing economies.



In June 2021, Wisekey International Holding SA, a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, launched its WISeID Cloud Storage service as a new addition to the WISeID platform for digital identity and cybersecurity services. WISeID Cloud Storage service enables users to keep protected file storage in the cloud, in servers secured by WISeKey's Swiss technologies. In September 2021, Microsoft and global travel technology company OYO announced a multi-year strategic alliance to co-develop next-gen travel and hospitality products and technologies. OYO will adopt Microsoft Azure as a key enabler to drive cloud-based innovations and reimagine the hospitality and travel tech industry.

Key Companies Profiled:



Amazon Web Services Inc.

Apple Inc.

Box Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Dropbox Inc.

Google

Mozy Inc.

SpiderOak

Seagate

Egnyte Inc. Sugarsync

Key Market Segments in Personal Cloud Industry Research:

By Cloud Type



Online Cloud

NAS Cloud

Server Cloud

Home-Made Cloud On-Premise Cloud

By Revenue



Direct Revenue Source Indirect Revenue Source

Hosting Type



Service Provider Hosted User Hosted

User Type



Consumers

Enterprises

Small Businesses Medium Businesses

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:



How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact report on the Demand of Personal Cloud make a difference?



The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Personal Cloud Market

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: