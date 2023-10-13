Managed Security Services Market Will Be Generate Massive Revenue By 2031 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Global Managed Security Services Market is projected to reach USD 89.24 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 13.9%, from USD 27.58 billion in 2022. The managed security services market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years due to the rising cyber threat landscape, cloud and IoT adoption, and rising cybersecurity awareness. Outsourced cybersecurity solutions include Managed Security Services (MSS), which are provided by specialized businesses. Aspects of MSS include threat detection and response, vulnerability management, and compliance management. By protecting an organization against cyber threats using cutting-edge technologies and qualified personnel, MSS providers improve the security posture of the organization. While ensuring that strong cybersecurity defenses are in place, this outsourcing method enables businesses to concentrate on their core business operations.

A few of the services offered by MSS providers include threat detection and response, security monitoring, vulnerability analysis, and compliance management. By utilizing cutting-edge technology like artificial intelligence and machine learning to quickly identify and neutralize threats, they enhance the security posture of organizations. As businesses become more aware of the importance of protecting their digital assets and customer data proactively, the MSS market has continued to expand. The requirement for regulatory compliance, the growth of cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have all increased demand for these services. As cyber threats evolve, the market for managed security services is poised for sustained growth, giving organizations a critical ally in their ongoing battle with cyber criminals.

In November 2022, Fortinet Introduces Managed Cloud-Native Firewall Service, Now on AWS, to Simplify Network Security Operations. AWS now offers the enterprise-grade, managed FortiGate Cloud-Native Firewall (FortiGate CNF), a next-generation firewall service created especially for AWS environments by Fortinet®, a world leader in comprehensive, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions.

In September 2022, By acquiring InPhySec, a top cybersecurity company in New Zealand, Fujitsu expands its security offering. With the acquisition of New Zealand's InPhySec, a provider of cyber security services, Fujitsu Limited, Fujitsu Australia, and Fujitsu New Zealand have taken steps to improve their security services capabilities. This transaction is the most recent development in Fujitsu's worldwide M&A strategy and expands on the services provided by recently acquired companies Versor, oobe, and Enable Professional Services to assist clients on their digital transformation journeys.

Market Dynamics

The cloud security, endpoint security, network security, and data security segments make up the global managed security services market. The market leader in terms of revenue share is the cloud security category. The global managed security services market is segmented into large organizations and small and medium-sized enterprises based on the size of the enterprise. The greatest revenue share in the market for managed security services for large enterprises. The global managed security services market is divided into BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, IT & telecom, and others based on industry vertical. The managed security services industry is dominated by the BFSI category. Managed security services (MSS) market is characterized by dynamic and growing elements which affect its expansion and progress. The frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks are the first factor that has increased demand for MSS. MSS is an essential service because organizations need comprehensive solutions to safeguard their digital assets and sensitive data from a variety of online threats. Additionally, there are higher guidelines for cybersecurity compliance and a tighter regulatory environment. Businesses have been forced to turn to MSS providers for assistance in order to meet these standards as a result. Additionally, as a result of the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing's explosive growth, the attack surface has expanded, making organizations more vulnerable to cyber assaults. The ability to detect threats and respond to them has been revolutionised by the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning into MSS, further fueling market expansion. Additionally, as larger cybersecurity businesses purchase smaller specialised providers to offer a wider range of services, the MSS industry is experiencing consolidation. Consolidation increases market competition and enables service providers to provide customers with more thorough security solutions.

Regional Analysis

The managed security services market in North America is expected to lead globally. North America is now the world's leader in the cybersecurity sector for a variety of cogent reasons. This region, which consists of the United States and Canada, has developed into a cybersecurity powerhouse due to a number of factors, including technological innovation, a robust digital economy, a high level of awareness of cyber dangers, and a diverse sector landscape. Due to the country's flourishing technical industry, many of the leading cybersecurity businesses, research facilities, and talent pools are headquartered here. Silicon Valley in particular has had a significant impact on the development of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions and innovative thinking. North America presently tops the world in this field due to this concentration of knowledge and resources. The financial, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors are just a few of the numerous and diverse industries that make up North America's digital economy. Due to the significant volume of digital transactions and data generated by these businesses, there is an increased demand for cybersecurity services and products. Additionally, organizations, especially government agencies, are more aware of cybersecurity issues as a result of the prevalence of high-profile cyberattacks and data breaches in North America. Businesses and political organizations are prioritizing cybersecurity investment as more people are aware of the problem.

The global managed security services market is predicted to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9% over the projected period of 2023-2031.

North America will be the leading region of the global managed security services market during the forecast period of 2023-2031. The major key players in the global managed security services market are AT&T; BAE Systems, Inc.; Cisco; Check Point Software Technologies; Fortinet, Inc.; Fujitsu; IBM; Palo Alto Networks; Rapid 7; Verizon; and Wipro.

Econ Market Research has segmented the global managed security services market based on security, enterprise size, industry vertical and region:

Managed Security Services by Security Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2031)



Cloud Security

Endpoint Security

Network Security Data Security

Managed Security Services by Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2031)



Large Enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Managed Security Services by Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2031)



BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

IT & Telecom Others

Managed Security Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2031)



North America



U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

Rest of MEA

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

