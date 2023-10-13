Ozone Generation Market Size Expected To Reach $2.5 Billion By 2030 | Registering A CAGR Of 5.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ozone Generation

Ozone Generation Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth By 2030

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Ozone Generation Market by Technology (Ultraviolet, Cold Plasma, Corona Discharge, and Electrolytic), Application (Waste Water Treatment, Air Purification, Medical Equipment, Food and beverage, and Others), and End Use (Industrial, Residential, Municipal, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030.

The global ozone generation market size was valued at $1.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $2.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Ozone, also known as trioxygen, has the chemical formula O3 and is composed of three oxygen atoms. Ozone gas is naturally unstable at normal atmospheric conditions, which means that in commercial applications, ozone must be made on-site using an ozone generator. The lifetime of ozone in water depends on various factors, including water temperature, ozone concentration, and the composition of the water itself. Although ozone does exist naturally, it is a relatively unstable and reactive gas. Therefore, ozone exists in the lower atmosphere at low concentrations. The greatest quantities of natural ozone are found at levels of up to 6 ppm (v/v) in the stratosphere, thus the term, the ozone layer. The natural production of ozone is by either UV radiation or lightning. As a commercially demanded treatment, there have been decades of R&D put into various methods of ozone industrial production. Today there are four recognized methods, such as corona discharge, ultraviolet radiation, electrolysis, and radiochemical source. In addition, Ozone is one of the most powerful oxidation tools used by water treatment professionals for purification and disinfection. However, the rising water treatment system may act as the major driving factor for the market.

Ozone is created from Oxygen in nature and in ozone generators for commercial or industrial applications. However, ozone quickly reverts back to molecular Oxygen. Ozone cannot be stored due to a short half-life and must be produced on-site and on-demand. Therefore, the ozone generator is the most important component of any successful ozone system. Industrial and commercial ozone applications use corona discharge ozone generators, almost exclusively.

Competitive Analysis:

The Ozone Generation industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Ozone Generation market include,

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Electrolux

Ebara Corporation

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

MKS Instruments

Teledyne Technologies

Toshiba Corporation

Xylem.

The ozone generation market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, end-use, and region. On the basis of technology, the market is classified into ultraviolet, cold plasma, corona discharge, and electrolytic. By application, it is categorized into wastewater treatment, air purification, medical equipment, food & beverages, and others. On the basis of end-use, it is categorized into industrial, residential, municipal, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Findings of Study:

- On the basis of technology, the corona discharge segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest markets during the forecast period.

- On the basis of application, the medical equipment segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

- Depending on end-use, the industrial segment registered the highest market share in 2020 and is projected to maintain the same trend during the forecast period.

- Region-wise, Asia-Pacific registered the highest market share in 2020 and is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

