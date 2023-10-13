Water Enhancer Market Demand Is Anticipated To Surpass US$ 7.1 Billion By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) As per industry analysis by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global water enhancer market is estimated to exceed a valuation of US$ 2.9 Bn by 2022, and expand at a significant CAGR of 9.4% by value over the assessment period (2022-2032).

The sober-curious and health-conscious population are together driving demand for healthful and nutritious beverages. The hit of the contagious COVID-19 pandemic also infected people with increased health literacy, guiding better lifestyle choices among the population.

Water enhancers are thus gaining popularity due to their flavour and added health benefits. Increasing urbanization and sedentary lifestyles have increased dependence on health supplements. This growing dependence will underpin the growth of the water enhancer market.

Furthermore, sourcing water enhancers from organic raw materials have enhanced both, nutrition content and environmental sustainability, making them a choice for a wider population. Thus, the shift to organic raw materials and multivitamin fortification has been a key driver of the water enhancer market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



Flavoured water enhancers are expected to garner an absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 2.3 Bn over the forecast period.

Sweeteners, under active ingredients, are is projected to grow 2.2X during forecast period, while vitamins are expected to continue their dominance. Based on end use, sports drinks are projected to dominate the water enhancer market by accounting for 30.5% market share by 2032.

Winning Strategy

The water enhancer market is a fragmented space governed by intense competition among leading players. Each player is aiming to enhance its market position by introducing quality products with a blend of organic and/or natural raw materials. Secondary market players are focusing on regional dominance and acquiring smaller companies to enhance their export volumes.

Integration of brand-owned retail channels has also been a key strategy of manufacturers to increase their profit margins. Eliminating intermediaries increases supply chain efficiency and decreases product cost.

Key Segments of Water Enhancer Industry Survey



by Type :



Flavored Water Enhancers



Energy/Fitness Water Enhancers

Workout Water Enhancers

by Form :



Powder/Mix Water Enhancers



Liquid Concentrate Water Enhancers



Water Enhancer Drops

Water Enhancer Tablets

by Active Raw Material :



Vegetables



Tea Leaves



Coffee Beans



Coconuts

Others

by Active Ingredient :



Vitamins



Electrolytes



Antioxidants

Sweeteners

by End Use :



Sports Drinks



Supplements Drinks



Household Drinks



Medicinal Drinks

Others

by Distribution Channel :



Offline Retailing of Water Enhancers





Specialty Stores





Convenience Stores





Hypermarkets/Supermarkets





Independent Markets



Pharmacies



Online Retailing of Water Enhancers





Brand Websites

e-Commerce Platforms

by Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global water enhancer market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (flavoured, energy/fitness, workout), form (powder/mixes, liquid concentrates, drops, tablets), active raw material (vegetables, tea leaves, coffee beans, coconuts, others), active ingredient (vitamins, electrolytes, anti-oxidants, sweeteners), end use (sports drinks, supplements drinks, household drinks, medicinal drinks, others), packaging (sachets, bottles, droppers, packs), and distribution channel (offline retailers, online retailers), across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, MEA).

