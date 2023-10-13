An Overlooked Emergency For The Youngest Children

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Roland Kupka is the UNICEF regional nutrition adviser for East Asia and Pacific and provides strategic support to UNICEF's nutrition programs across 14 countries.

He previously served as senior nutrition adviser at UNICEF Headquarters in New York and as nutrition specialist and acting regional nutrition adviser in the UNICEF regional office for West and Central Africa.



Photo: Sarkodie photography

In a previous role, Kupka worked as research scientist and assistant professor in the Department of Nutrition at the Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health.



For the last 20 years, his work has focused on devising strategies for better diets and nutrition for maternal and child health and has produced more than 75 publications.



He completed his doctoral training in nutrition and epidemiology at Harvard University.



Kupka granted an interview to UNICEF on the form of malnutrition known as wasting, and that United Nations agency provided it to Asia Times.

Moumita Dastidar: What is wasting? How is it related to malnutrition?



Roland Kupka: Wasting, especially in its severe form, is the most immediate, visible, and life-threatening form of malnutrition. It is caused by a lack of nutritious food and repeated bouts of diseases. It is typically shown by a child's weight being much

lower than expected for their height.



Alarmingly, children with severe wasting are up to 11 times [as] likely to die [as] children with no wasting. This is because severe wasting turns common childhood illnesses into fatal diseases. Children who are severely wasted succumb to diseases because their bodies provide virtually no

protection against infections.



Malnutrition can take several forms. In addition to wasting, malnutrition can occur in the form of stunting and deficiencies in specific vitamins and minerals (micronutrient deficiencies). At the same time, overweight and obesity are becoming forms of malnutrition of increasing concern.

It is possible for children to have more than one form of malnutrition at the same time. For instance, wasting and stunting often occur together, with dire consequences for child health and development.

MD: Wasting in children is one of the leading life-threatening conditions and globally every year, an estimated 1 million children's lives are lost due to wasting. Yet it is rarely talked about. Why is that?