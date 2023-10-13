Japan Fast-Tracks US Tomahawk Missiles Purchase

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Japan's accelerated purchase of US-made Tomahawk missiles marks a significant shift in its defense strategy. Given threats from North Korea and China, a closer look at the factors driving this decision is called for.

This month, multiple media sources reported that Japan – following a Pentagon meeting between Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin – would speed up its planned acquisition of US-made Tomahawk cruise missiles by a year.

Japan had planned to purchase 400 Tomahawk Block V missiles over fiscal years 2026 and 2027 at the rate of 200 missiles per fiscal year. However, due to increasing missile threats from China and North Korea, some of Japan's missile purchases are to be substituted with the older Tomahawk Block IV, which will be acquired in fiscal years 2025 to 2026. Japan has plans to arm all eight of its Aegis destroyers with Tomahawks by 2027.

The Tomahawk Block IV is the current version of the long-serving cruise missile, which entered service in 1983. It has a range of 1,600 kilometers, can be fired from ships and submarines, can loiter for hours, and has a datalink that allows it to change course on command.

In contrast, the Tomahawk Block V has upgraded navigation and communication systems, can strike moving targets at sea, and has a joint multi-effects warhead to hit more diverse land targets.

While Kihara stated that the US has indicated its support for the expedited acquisition, congressional approval is still pending.

Japan's acquisition of Tomahawk missiles aims to enhance its defense capabilities by adding counterstrike capabilities.

This move comes after a detailed analysis of the country's security environment, as outlined in Japan's 2023 defense white paper . The paper notes various challenges, from China's drone activities to North Korea's missile launches.

The new policy was endorsed by US President Joe Biden during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, signaling a foundational reinforcement of Japan's defense capabilities in a rapidly degenerating security landscape.

The decision to expedite missile acquisition has also prompted calls from security experts for the Japanese Ministry of Defense to provide a comprehensive public explanation. Given the geopolitical complexity and rapidly changing defense needs, such a step could elucidate the strategic rationale behind Japan's shifting defense priorities.

China and North Korea's missile capabilities and growing strategic ties have influenced Japan's decision to accelerate its Tomahawk missile procurement for counterstrike capabilities.