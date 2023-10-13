China Would Use Commercial Ferries To Invade Taiwan

(MENAFN- Asia Times) While China boasts increasing naval power, recent reports indicate a significant reliance on commercial shipping for major amphibious operations, highlighting potential vulnerabilities and complicating maritime rules of engagement in the event of a conflict with Taiwan.

This month, Naval News reported that the People's Liberation Army-Navy (PLA-N) relies on commercial shipping for sealift as its amphibious warfare fleet is still insufficient for significant operations like an invasion of Taiwan.

Naval News says China's reliance on roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) ferries was illustrated during a recent amphibious exercise last month in Fujian province, situated opposite Taiwan and from where an amphibious assault on the self-governing island would likely be launched.

It identifies the RoRo ships involved as the Bo Hai Bao Zhu, Bo Hai Heng Da, Bo Hai Fei Zhu and Bo Hai Cui Zhu, all owned by the Bohai Ferry Group. It notes that these ships cumulatively displace 100,000 tons and are assigned to the Maritime Militia's Eight Transport Group for military operations and exercises.

The report notes that the PLA-N currently possesses eight Type 071 landing platform docks, three Type 075 landing helicopter docks, 32 landing ship tanks, less than 50 smaller landing ships, six Zubr-class hovercraft and at least 15 Yuyi-class hovercraft.

It assesses that such an ad hoc force would be inadequate for ferrying the PLA Ground Force (PLA-GF) and PLA Marine Corps (PLA-MC) across the Taiwan Strait in the event of a full-blown Taiwan contingency.

The Naval News report also notes the Chinese government published national defense standards concerning constructing new civilian vessels to meet minimum requirements for PLA-N mobilization in 2015, mentioning at the time that China has 31 oceangoing RoRo ferries available.

However, Naval News says that the PLA and its reserve civilian merchant fleet are still likely unable to provide significant amphibious landing capabilities or maritime logistics in the austere and challenging environments necessary to support a large-scale, cross-strait invasion of Taiwan.

In terms of sealift capacity, Thomas Shugart notes in an October 2022 War on the Rocks article that the PLA-N's amphibious assault ships could deliver around one heavy brigade's worth of equipment and 21,000 troops in a first landing wave on Taiwan.