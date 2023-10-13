South Korean Opposition Leader Indicted Over Corruption

(MENAFN- AzerNews) South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was indicted over
corruption on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing
Anadolu Agency.
It came two weeks after a court rejected a plea by prosecutors
to grant Lee's arrest.
Democratic Party chief has been accused of“breach of trust,
bribery,” Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.
All charges are related to the 2014-2018 period when he served
as mayor of Seongnam City, south of the national capital Seoul.
The accusations are related to a scandal-ridden land development
project in the city's Bundang district.
The country's parliament had already given its consent for Lee's
arrest.
His party has, however, protested the charges as "persecution"
of the opposition party and accused President Yoon Suk-yeol's
government of an“attempt to remove a political enemy."
Lee also faces two other separate cases.
