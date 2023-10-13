New Era In Azerbaijan's Economy: Every Work Done In Garabagh Leads Us To Our Goals

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's restoration of full sovereignty over its
territories played a tremendous role in eliminating the criminal
situation in the region, restoring stability, as well as reviving
the national economy and international trade. It is crystal clear
that Armenians used invaded territories as a grey zone. That was
actively used in drug trafficking, and it served as a camp for
different criminal elements. After liberating the territories,
hectares of marijuana plantations have been identified in the
region. Thus, Azerbaijan has not only reclaimed its territories but
also cut the money sources of illegal groups.
Besides, Azerbaijan actively conducts restoration works in the
territory and aims to resettle the region. Of course, it will also
have big positive impacts on the economy, especially in the
agriculture sector.
Moreover, Azerbaijan started an initiative for the Zangazur
corridor which is a part of the Middle Corridor. With the opening
of the Zangazur corridor, transportation will be more easy and
speedy. For this purpose, Azerbaijan continues carrying out
infrastructure work in the Grabagh economic region and East
Zanagazur. So, the region is very promising, and day by day and
inch by inch we get closer to the moment of achieving better
results.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, political expert Natig
Jafarli noted that during the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani
territories, the areas in the region used to remain as a gray zone
under the control of no one, but separatist and terrorist regime
with no legal responsibility.
“Also, considering that it is on the border of Iran, the
territory has almost turned into a black hole. Here, a number of
goods, including drugs, were suspected of being trafficked as
illegal goods. Now that Azerbaijan has restored its territorial
integrity, uncontrolled gray zones have been completely eliminated,
and in this sense, Azerbaijan has also taken steps to prevent
international criminal networks and routes. It was also a very
successful event. This move was not only a successful move for
Azerbaijan but also a heavy blow to international criminal
networks,” he said.
As for IDPs' returning to their homelands, the economist noted
that it is an important issue. He said 100,000 people will return
in the near future, but it is expected that the figure will
increase. As is known, there are over one million IDPs in
Azerbaijan.
“20 percent of the land has been freed from occupation, it would
be more logical for 10 percent of the population to move and live
in those regions. This will also contribute to reducing congestion
in big cities. Probably, special programs will be adopted in this
regard. This is the beginning of a new era in the economy of
Azerbaijan, because, until today, the development prospects and a
driving force of our economy was precisely the energy - oil and gas
sector. After that, turning the liberated regions into an economic
area can become a new impetus for the economy of Azerbaijan. It is
not only about the agricultural sector. This includes tourism,
production of industrial products, agricultural processing,
exploitation of minerals in that region in accordance with the
rules, and so on. All these are important for the economy of
Azerbaijan,” he opined.
He also touched on the construction of internationally important
infrastructure and pointed out that it will be a part of the middle
corridor proposed by Azerbaijan and the road that will pass through
Zangazur, and go to Turkiye and beyond, is quite important.
“In today's chaotic world, alternative logistics routes are an
area that is within everyone's dream. It should also be noted that
this issue is quite serious. If new international logistics routes
are expected to pass through Azerbaijan, this will open up new
horizons and new opportunities for the country, and it can also
become a link in the chain that ensures safe and faster circulation
of international cargo transportation. Azerbaijan can play a major
role in becoming a regional transit hub,” Natig Jafarly
underlined.
