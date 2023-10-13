Defense Forces Repel More Than 20 Enemy Attacks In Avdiivka Sector In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 20 enemy attacks in the areas of several settlements in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its morning update on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct the defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, eliminate the enemy, gradually liberate the temporarily occupied territories, gain a foothold on the achieved boundaries," the report says.

According to the General Staff, 64 combat clashes were reported in the past 24 hours. In total, the enemy launched 4 missile attacks and 65 airstrikes, carried out 54 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure suffered damage and destruction.

In the Avdiivka sector, in the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational-strategic group, the enemy unsuccessfully attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses. The Ukrainian forces repelled more than 20 enemy attacks in the areas of Avdiivka, Lastochkyne, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Nevelske settlements of Donetsk region.

The following areas were hit by airstrikes: Popivka, Seredyna-Buda, Sumy region; Nevske, Bilohorivka, Novoliubivka, Serebrianka forestry of Luhansk region; Siversk, Spirne, Vesele, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Novokalynove, Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Staromaiorske of Donetsk region; Novodanylivka, Zaporizhzhia region; Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Odradokamianka, Kozatske, Ulianivka, Kherson region.

About 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

“In the past day, aircraft of the Defense Forces launched 12 strikes on the enemy's manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, 3 strikes on command posts, 4 strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems. Units of the missile forces hit the enemy's manpower, weapons and military equipment cluster, 10 artillery units, as well as their command post," the General Staff said.

As reported, the Defense Forces have eliminated about 284,890 Russian invaders since February 24, 2022.

Photo: General Staff