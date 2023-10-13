Explosion Rocks Kryvyi Rih District This Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday morning, an explosion rang out in Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipropetrovsk region.

"At night, Nikopol and Marhanets community came under enemy fire. The Russian invaders fired at them again with heavy artillery. More than a dozen shells were fired," Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, posted on Facebook.

Man injured as Russians shell Beryslav

A private house and an outbuilding were damaged. The inspection of territories continues. Civilians were not injured.

The information is being clarified.

As reported, the enemy attacked Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and heavy artillery on October 12.