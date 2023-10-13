Rosatom Subsidiary To Build Wind Power Plant In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 13. NovaWind, a
subsidiary of Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear energy
corporation, is planning to construct a 100-megawatt wind power
plant in the Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.
This project was formalized through an agreement signed between
NovaWind and the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund at the 10th
Kyrgyz-Russian Interregional Conference in Jalal-Abad.
The construction of this wind power plant is viewed as one of
the solutions to Kyrgyzstan's electricity shortage, and Rosatom
believes it will significantly contribute to the country's energy
needs.
NovaWind is one of the major Russian investors in the wind
energy sector, with a project portfolio totaling 1.7 gigawatts, of
which one gigawatt is already operational.
According to the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of
Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, documents and contracts worth more
than $3.5 billion are expected to be signed following the 10th
Kyrgyz-Russian Interregional Conference.
This conference gathers representatives from these countries to
discuss cooperation and project financing in the trade, tourism,
and retail sectors. The conference program includes visits to
industrial facilities, the inauguration of the Friendship Park of
Russia and Kyrgyzstan, exhibitions, and business sessions.
MENAFN13102023000187011040ID1107235769
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.