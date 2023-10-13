Kazakhstan Ready To Increase Oil Supplies To Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 13. Kazakhstan is ready to increase oil supplies to Uzbekistan, said Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Trend reports.

"Currently, 87,000 tons of Kazakh oil are transported to the Republic of Uzbekistan. If we manage to agree on improving supply conditions, then the volume will increase accordingly," he said.

According to him, Kazakhstan will be able to send its oil to Uzbekistan from other directions.

"If the Uzbek side offers better prices and conditions than in the direction of China or other foreign countries, we are ready to consider increasing supplies. In addition, this issue has already been discussed with Uzbek colleagues and subsoil users of Kazakhstan," Akkenzhenov said.

In accordance with the Agreement on the transit of 300,000 tons of Russian oil through the territory of Kazakhstan, 79,000 tons have been delivered since the beginning of the year. At the same time, the export of Kazakh oil to Uzbekistan in 2022 amounted to 87,000 tons, and according to the results of nine months of this year - 46,000 tons. Oil supply in the direction of the Republic of Uzbekistan is carried out from the Shagyr oil loading station (Shymkent) and the Kasymov oil pumping station (Atyrau).

At the end of 2022, the export of Kazakh oil to the Republic of Uzbekistan amounts to 0.13 percent of the total volume.

The volume of oil production in 2022 in Kazakhstan amounted to 84.2 million tons, or 101.6 percent of the planned figure.

The Tengiz field produced 29.2 million tons of oil, or 100 percent of the 2022 plan. Oil production at the Karachaganak field amounted to 11.3 million tons - 103.8 percent of the plan. At Kashagan, oil production amounted to 12.7 million tons - 109.5 percent.

Oil exports in 2022 reached 64.3 million tons, or 103.4 percent of the plan.

Kazakhstan also plans to produce 90.5 million tons of oil in 2023, of which 71 million are planned to be exported.

The volume of oil production in Kazakhstan at the end of 2021 amounted to 85.9 million tons, in 2020 - 85.7 million tons.