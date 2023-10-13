JBIC Looks For Joint Projects On Decarbonization, 'Green Energy' With Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 13. Japan Bank
for International Cooperation (JBIC) expressed interest to
cooperate with Turkmenistan on projects related to decarbonization
and 'green energy', Trend reports.
The Governor of JBIC Hayashi Nobumitsu spoke on the matter with
Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov.
During the meeting, the sides discussed in detail the issues of
bilateral cooperation and actively explored the prospects for its
further development.
The key topics of discussion were a detailed study of investment
projects in Turkmenistan, including projects in the field of energy
and infrastructure.
Development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan in the
field of green energy is an important initiative of both countries.
Turkmenistan, with significant potential for solar and wind energy
production, and Japan, seeking to diversify energy supply sources,
cooperate in the development and implementation of environmentally
friendly technologies.
MENAFN13102023000187011040ID1107235767
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.