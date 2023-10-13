JBIC Looks For Joint Projects On Decarbonization, 'Green Energy' With Turkmenistan


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 13. Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) expressed interest to cooperate with Turkmenistan on projects related to decarbonization and 'green energy', Trend reports.

The Governor of JBIC Hayashi Nobumitsu spoke on the matter with Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov.

During the meeting, the sides discussed in detail the issues of bilateral cooperation and actively explored the prospects for its further development.

The key topics of discussion were a detailed study of investment projects in Turkmenistan, including projects in the field of energy and infrastructure.

Development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan in the field of green energy is an important initiative of both countries. Turkmenistan, with significant potential for solar and wind energy production, and Japan, seeking to diversify energy supply sources, cooperate in the development and implementation of environmentally friendly technologies.

