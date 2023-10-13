Co-Op With Kazakhstan Crucial To Green Energy Transition - Slovenian Government (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Increasing
cooperation between Slovenia and Kazakhstan in green energy can
play a crucial role in achieving energy transition, a source at the
government of the Republic of Slovenia told Trend .
"Increased economic cooperation in the field of green energy can
play a crucial role in achieving a swift and cost-effective energy
transition. In this respect, we should promote closer business
relations through opportunities offered by green technologies,
particularly in the field of renewables and energy efficiency," the
government official said.
As the source noted, Slovenian side sees opportunities for
strengthening economic cooperation with Kazakhstan in a number of
fields.
"Economic cooperation can be strengthened in the field of
pharmaceutical industry (traditional), information and
telecommunication technologies, green technologies, energy
efficiency, environmental technology (including water management),
engineering and infrastructure, beekeeping and spa tourism
(long-term)," said the official.
In accordance with the data of the Statistical Office of the
Republic of Slovenia, in 2022, trade in goods between the two
countries increased by 34 percent to 85.3 million euros. Slovenian
exports amounted to 78.9 million euros (+55 percent; pharmaceutical
products traditionally prevails), imports amounted to 6.4 million
euros (-50 percent).
The positive trend continues in 2023. In six months 2023, trade
in goods increased by 171 percent to 96.5 million euros. Slovenian
exports amounted to 91.9 million euros (+81 percent), and imports
amounted to 4.6 million euros (+54 percent). The exchange of
services between Slovenia and Kazakhstan reached 12.1 million euros
in 2022 (+8 percent).
Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover in 2022 increased to $134.4
billion and exceeded the pre-pandemic level. The trade surplus was
$34.3 billion.
By the end of 2022, there are 130 renewable energy facilities
operating in Kazakhstan with an installed capacity of 2,400 MW (46
WPPs – 958 MW; 44 SPPs – 1148 MW; 37 HPPs – 280 MW; 3 BioPPs – 1.77
MW).
At the end of 2022, the volume of renewable energy production
amounted to 5.11 billion kWh (wind farm - 2.4 billion kWh; solar
power plant - 1.76 billion kWh; hydroelectric power station - 934
million kWh;) or 4.53 percent of the total volume of electrical
energy production. In 2023, this figure will reach 5 percent.
Last year, 12 renewable energy facilities were commissioned with
a total capacity of 385 MW with a total investment of 180 billion
tenge (about $374 million).
In 2023, 15 facilities with a total capacity of 276 MW will be
commissioned.
