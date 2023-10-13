President Of Uzbekistan Embarks On Visit To Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. President of
Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at the invitation of President of
Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, has embarked on a working visit to
Bishkek, Trend reports.
Mirziyoyev will take part in the next meeting of the Council of
Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States.
The next meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the
Commonwealth of Independent States will be held on October 13, 2023
in Bishkek. The event will be chaired by Kyrgyzstan.
The heads of state will exchange views on interaction within the
CIS and make a decision on the chairmanship of the Commonwealth in
2024.
