President Of Uzbekistan Embarks On Visit To Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at the invitation of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, has embarked on a working visit to Bishkek, Trend reports.

Mirziyoyev will take part in the next meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The next meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States will be held on October 13, 2023 in Bishkek. The event will be chaired by Kyrgyzstan.

The heads of state will exchange views on interaction within the CIS and make a decision on the chairmanship of the Commonwealth in 2024.