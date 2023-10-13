One Nation One Education Policy Discussed At CEGR Summit, Chaired By Dr. Sandeep Marwah

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: The 3rd Summit on Education Alliances witnessed a momentous gathering of educationists and thought leaders at the illustrious Hotel Eros Nehru Place in New Delhi. The captivating discourse centered around the pivotal initiative,“One Nation One Education Policy,” during the inaugural session, which was expertly chaired by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University.



In a fervent call for elevating the educational landscape of India, Dr. Sandeep Marwah emphasized the need for unified efforts to uphold and enhance the nation's education system. He advocated for a standardized curriculum while acknowledging the importance of varied teaching methods and experiences to nurture a diverse range of talents within the country.



“The common thread we must weave into education is a fusion of discipline, dedication, energy, enthusiasm, ambition, belief, conviction, determination, humanity, effective communication, embracing Sustainable Development Goals, technical proficiency, extracurricular activities, and above all, patriotism,” expressed Sandeep Marwah, captivating a room brimming with eminent educationists from across the nation.



Joining the insightful discussion were notable figures such as Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, President of the Indian National Science Academy; Mohit Soni, CEO of Media and Entertainment Skill Council; Anant Soni, Pro Chancellor of AKS University; Nishant Bansal, Pro Chancellor of Geeta University; and Prof. Anil Kumar Saxena, Chairman of Global Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Kashipur. Each contributed their perspectives, further enriching the dialogue.



The symposium emphasized the urgent need for a cohesive and inclusive educational policy to ensure the holistic development of the nation's youth. This collaborative effort envisions an India where education is not only a source of knowledge but a vehicle for cultivating responsible, skilled, and patriotic citizens.



