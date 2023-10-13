Zilla Parishad & Municipal School Students Win Robotex Nationals, Head To Estonia For Internationals

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India Robotex India , a leading non-profit dedicated to promoting STEM education, announced the winners of the Robotex India National Championship 2023. Conducted in Pune, this prestigious event was specially designed to provide rural and government school students an unparalleled foray into the vibrant world of STEM and Robotics. This championship marked a significant milestone by bringing together students from government schools to compete alongside their peers from private institutions, thus fostering an environment of inclusivity and unity. Reflecting the nation's diverse student body, participants hailed from schools and colleges across India.



An inspiring gathering of industry leaders and academicians at Robotex India Championship 2023, shaping the future of technology and robotics





Speaking about the competition, Ms. Payal Rajpal, Director of Robotex India , said, "At Robotex India, we're on a mission to empower students across the nation, demolishing obstacles and arming them for triumphant tomorrows. This championship is a testament to our resolute dedication to nurturing innovation and embracing diversity, providing an equitable, gender-exclusive stage for students from diverse backgrounds to illuminate their brilliance in both the national and global arenas, thence bridging the ' education to employment gap ' nationally."





Mr. Priit Norak, Head of Competitions at Robotex International , stated, "Robotex International is committed to educating children worldwide through robotics competitions. We aim to empower youth with future skills, and Robotex India's National competitions have consistently showcased Indian students' incredible talents and achievements in robotics. These competitions exemplify their commitment to innovation and youth empowerment. We thank Ms. Payal Rajpal and her team for Robotex India's great success."





This year's championship served as a qualifying round for the forthcoming Robotex International 2023 in Tallinn, Estonia. The competition spanned multiple categories such as Lego Line Follower, Line Follower, Robo Sumo, Maze Solver, Entrepreneurship Challenge, Girls Fire-fighting, and Drone Flying. These diverse categories allowed students to demonstrate their technical acumen and innovative problem-solving skills. A staggering 200 projects were displayed at the event, involving over 400 students. These projects delved into solutions for global challenges, ranging from sustainability to disaster responses.





Highlighting the winners



Inliners from Science Kidz Mumbai clinched the gold award, accompanied by a cash prize of Rs

15,000 for their innovative approach in developing a Lego line follower.

Zs Cares India Bangalore from Round Tables School Bangalore clinched the gold award in two categories, accompanied by a cash prize of Rs

15,000 for each category for their innovative approach to developing a line follower and Robo sumo.

Highmax from Podar International School Pune clinched the gold award, accompanied by a cash prize of Rs

15,000 for their innovative approach to developing a line follower.

Ray Bots from Ray Bots Club from Nashik clinched the gold award, accompanied by a cash prize of Rs

30,000 for their innovative approach to developing a Line follower.

Matrix 2 from K.K. Wagh College Nashik clinched the gold award, accompanied by a cash prize of Rs 30,000 for their innovative approach to developing a Robo Sumo.

Robotrackers from Emerald Heights International School Indore clinched the gold award, accompanied by a cash prize of Rs

15,000 for their innovative approach to developing a Maze solver.

Megavoltz from Bannari Amman Institute of Technology Chennai clinched the gold award, accompanied by a cash prize of Rs

30,000 for their innovative approach in Maze Solver.

Pragyakalp from Pragyakalp Club Jaipur clinched the gold award, accompanied by a cash prize of Rs 15,000 for their innovative approach to Girls' Fire Fighting.

Inferno from Science Kidz clinched the gold award, accompanied by a cash prize of Rs 20,000 for their innovative approach to Girls' Fire Fighting.

Maker Fire from Science Kidz Mumbai clinched the gold award, accompanied by a cash prize of Rs 30,000 for their innovative approach to Drone Aviation.

Robo champs from Seventh Sens Robotics Club Chennai clinched the gold award, accompanied by a cash prize of Rs 15,000 for their innovative approach to the Entrepreneurship challenge. Da Vinci from Emerald Heights International School Indore clinched the gold award, accompanied by a cash prize of Rs 15,000 for their innovative approach to the Entrepreneurship challenge.





This championship stands as a testament to Robotex India's unyielding commitment to nurturing young talent, offering them a robust platform to display their innovations on both national and global levels. The organization's dedication to leveling the academic playing field and fostering a culture of tech excellence was evident throughout. With an ambitious goal in sight, Robotex India is geared to educate 2 million government school students by 2025.





About Robotex India

Robotex India, a non-profit organization advancing STEM, robotics, AI, ML and IoT to government schools in urban, tribal, and rural areas, was initiated by Payal Rajpal in 2018.