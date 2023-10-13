Sugar-Based Surfactants Market Is Anticipated To Reach USD 9.2 Billion 6.1% CAGR By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Sugar-based Surfactants Market in the United States exhibited a strong growth trajectory, achieving a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the period from 2017 to 2021. The market is expected to sustain this momentum, with an anticipated CAGR of 6.2%, ultimately reaching a market valuation of US$ 1.5 billion by the year 2032.

The global consumption of sugar-based surfactants market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% until the year 2032. This growth is expected to lead to a market valuation of US$ 9.2 billion by 2032.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



The global sugar-based surfactants market is experiencing a remarkable surge, driven by the growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable ingredients in various industries. Surfactants are crucial components in countless products, from personal care items to household cleaners and even agricultural formulations.

The Eco-Friendly Advantage

The key driver behind the surge in the sugar-based surfactants market is the global shift towards sustainability and environmental consciousness. With increasing awareness of the harmful effects of conventional synthetic surfactants on the environment and human health, consumers and industries alike are seeking more sustainable and biodegradable alternatives. Sugar-based surfactants fit the bill perfectly, offering a green and natural solution.

Key Trends and Growth Prospects

Several key trends are propelling the growth of the global sugar-based surfactants market:

: The clean label trend, which emphasizes the use of natural and easily recognizable ingredients, is significantly driving the adoption of sugar-based surfactants in the food and beverage industry. Consumers are seeking products with minimal additives and chemicals, and manufacturers are responding to this demand.: Sugar-based surfactants are known for their biodegradability, which makes them an attractive choice for eco-conscious consumers and industries aiming to reduce their environmental footprint. This characteristic aligns with global sustainability goals.: Continuous research and development efforts are leading to new and improved sugar-based surfactant formulations. These innovations are expanding the range of applications and enhancing the performance of these products.: As the awareness of the benefits of sugar-based surfactants spreads, the market is expanding into regions beyond North America and Europe. Asia-Pacific, for example, is witnessing growing demand due to its emerging middle-class population and increased focus on sustainability.: Companies are forming partnerships and collaborations to leverage each other's expertise and expand their product offerings. Such alliances are expected to drive innovation and market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of sugar-based surfactants include Cargill, Lonza, Clariant, Dow Chemicals, LG Household and Health Care, BASF SE, Seppic, Kao, AkzoNobel NV, and Pilot Chemical Company.

In October 2019, BASF SE substantially expanded its alkyl polyglycoside production capacity by an additional 1,000 tons. This expansion brought their total annual production capacity for alkyl polyglycoside to 3,000 tons.

Meanwhile, the Indian company, Galaxy Surfactant, has made significant strides in increasing its alkyl polyglycoside production capacity over the years. By 2019, their annual production capacity for alkyl polyglycoside had reached an impressive 260 thousand metric tons.

Key Segments Covered in Sugar-based Surfactants Industry Research



By Type :



Alkyl Polyglycosides



Branched Alkyl Polyglycosides



Decyl Glucoside



Sucrose Cocoate



Ethoxylated Alkyl Polyglycosides

Others

By Source :



Monomeric



Dimeric

Polymeric

By Application :



Homecare Products



Personal Care & Cosmetics



Industrial & Institutional Cleaners



Agricultural Chemicals



Pharmaceuticals



Oil Fields



Cement, Concrete & Plaster (In Admixture)

Others

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

Get Customization on this Report:



The global sugar-based surfactants market is experiencing a significant upswing due to its eco-friendly advantages, diverse applications, and alignment with the sustainability movement. Key trends and growth prospects suggest that this market is poised for continued expansion. As consumer preferences and industry regulations increasingly prioritize sustainability and environmental responsibility, sugar-based surfactants are likely to play an even more substantial role in various sectors, transforming industries and contributing to a greener, cleaner future.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: