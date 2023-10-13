Gene Therapy Market To Soar At 18.5% CAGR, Reaching $10.1 Billion By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) As of 2021, the global gene therapy market was valued at an estimated $1.55 billion USD. This market is poised for significant expansion, with a projected increase from $1.85 billion in 2022 to a remarkable $10.1 billion by 2032, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% over the forecast period. The gene therapy market stands at the forefront of medical innovation, offering a beacon of hope and novel avenues for addressing a wide spectrum of genetic disorders and diseases. In this article, we embark on a comprehensive exploration of the gene therapy market, delving into its growth trajectory, untapped opportunities, dynamics of supply and demand, recent noteworthy developments, and the intricate value chain that propels this transformative realm of medicine.

Companies are strategically allocating resources to propel the expansion of gene therapy platforms through extensive research and development (R&D) endeavors. These initiatives involve the cultivation of transformative portfolios, combining in-house expertise, collaborative efforts, R&D augmentation, and potential mergers and acquisitions. An exemplar of this strategy can be observed in the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's recent investment in SalioGen Therapeutics, announced in January 2022, aimed at advancing preclinical research for an innovative gene therapy addressing cystic fibrosis. SalioGen adopts a Gene Coding approach, with the objective of activating, deactivating, or modifying the functionality of genes within the genome.

Gene Therapy Market Opportunities The gene therapy market presents a plethora of opportunities, spanning from the treatment of rare genetic disorders to the targeting of more prevalent medical conditions. A prominent avenue lies in the domain of orphan diseases, encompassing rare conditions that have traditionally defied effective treatment. Gene therapies show immense potential in offering life-altering remedies for patients grappling with ailments that were previously deemed incurable. Furthermore, gene therapies designed for the treatment of cancer are undergoing extensive exploration, with the potential to revolutionize oncology by precisely homing in on cancerous cells. In addition, the advent of gene editing technologies like CRISPR-Cas9 has unlocked pathways for the development of tailor-made gene therapies, paving the way for personalized medicine.

Key Challenges Prevalent in the Global Gene Therapy Market

The global gene therapy market contends with substantial hurdles, primarily stemming from the considerable expenses associated with these cutting-edge medical procedures. Both healthcare providers and patients are required to make significant financial investments, thus imposing constraints on the market's expansion.

The demand for precision equipment in gene modifications substantially inflates the overall costs associated with cell and gene therapies, acting as a deterrent to their widespread adoption on a global scale. Consequently, due to these elevated expenses and the gradual pace of adoption, viral vector gene therapies are anticipated to experience relatively sluggish growth.

Gene Therapy Market Notable Developments The gene therapy landscape has borne witness to extraordinary advancements, illustrating the transformative potential of this field. These significant milestones include the approval of Luxturna in 2017, heralding the advent of the first gene therapy for an inherited retinal disease, and the green light granted to Zolgensma in 2019, a groundbreaking gene therapy designed for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. These breakthroughs have paved the way for a multitude of gene therapies currently in the development pipeline. Additionally, progress in the field of delivery methods, encompassing viral vectors and nanoparticles, has substantially enhanced the precision and efficiency of gene therapy administration. The perpetual evolution of gene editing technologies and the expanding applications of CRISPR-Cas9 promise to unlock new therapeutic horizons.

Gene Therapy Market Value Chain The value chain of the gene therapy market comprises various essential stages, commencing from research and development and culminating in patient treatment. The journey starts with the discovery and development of potential gene therapy candidates in research laboratories and biotechnology firms. Once a promising therapy is identified, it undergoes rigorous preclinical evaluations and clinical trials to validate its safety and efficacy. Regulatory approval marks a pivotal milestone, subsequently leading to the scaling-up of manufacturing processes for the commercial production of gene therapies. The chain encompasses distribution, patient access, and the administration of gene therapies. Patient monitoring and long-term follow-up are also integral components to ensure the success of gene therapy treatments.

Competitive Landscape A significant collaborative effort was unveiled in October 2021, uniting the National Institutes of Health, the United States Food and Drug Administration, ten leading pharmaceutical companies, and five non-profit organizations. This alliance is dedicated to expediting the development of gene therapies targeted at benefiting the 30 million Americans afflicted by rare diseases. Such strategic initiatives are poised to stimulate the demand for gene therapy solutions.

In February 2022, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. provided noteworthy updates regarding its ongoing gene therapy programs in clinical development. During this period, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued additional requests to the company for crucial information aimed at addressing the clinical hold placed on the PHEARLESS Phase 1/2 study of BMN 307, initiated in September 2021.

December 2021 witnessed a significant acquisition by Novartis, as it added Gyroscope Therapeutics to its portfolio. This acquisition introduced a groundbreaking one-time gene therapy with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness.

Another notable development occurred in March 2021 when the US Food and Drug Administration granted approval to Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel). Abecma, a cell-based gene therapy, was developed to address the needs of adult patients battling multiple myeloma, particularly those who had not responded to previous therapies or experienced recurrences after undergoing at least four prior lines of treatment. This milestone marked a historic moment as Abecma became the first FDA-approved cell-based gene therapy for multiple myeloma treatment.

The gene therapy market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving field with immense potential to transform healthcare. Its growth is fueled by scientific advancements, regulatory support, and the rising demand for innovative treatments for genetic disorders and diseases. As gene therapies continue to emerge and mature, they hold the promise of offering new hope to patients and changing the landscape of medicine. The intricate value chain, spanning from research to patient care, is instrumental in bringing these revolutionary therapies to those in need.

