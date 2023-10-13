Global Healthcare Workforce Logistics Market Outlook, 2023-2030 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Healthcare Workforce Logistics (HWL) , the country's pioneer and market leader in vendor-neutral workforce solutions, today announced that Conductiv has awarded them a group purchasing Technology and Workforce Management Services agreement.

With the new contract, members of Conductiv Contracts are now able to utilise the exclusive rates and conditions that Conductiv Contracts has pre-negotiated for technology and workforce management services, at their option.

Healthcare Workforce Logistics, which is driven by technology, experience, and innovation, offers healthcare systems of all sizes cost-saving solutions to help them minimise the expense of and make the best use of outside healthcare staffing firms.

Vendor management systems (VMS), managed service programs (MSPs) that are independent of vendors, internal resource pools developed, internal“Private Label” agencies created and managed, and direct hire permanent placement are some of its solutions.

Healthcare Workforce Logistics employs a cutting-edge, data-driven strategy to address pressing labour issues, with an emphasis on quality, transparency, market competitiveness, and cost effectiveness. Offering cutting-edge services that help members work more productively while providing top-notch patient care is a common goal shared by their companies.

Conductiv is a top provider of third-party spend optimization services, bringing together a network of suppliers and buyers to revolutionise the way services are purchased unlocks operational efficiencies that have generated more than million in contract savings for its customers.

These contract savings are made possible through integrated data and analytics, supply chain solutions, consulting and managed services, and a secondary GPO dedicated to activating service contracts.

