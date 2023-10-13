Potato And Yam Derivatives Market Analysis By Size, Share, Growth, Trends Up To 2031 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Global Potato and Yam Derivatives Market is projected to reach USD 855.24 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 3.9%, from USD 602.58 billion in 2022. The potato and yam derivatives market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years due to increasing health consciousness and demand for natural ingredients and the expanding global population leading to increased food demand. The market for potato and yam derivatives, a thriving subsegment of the global agriculture and food industry, includes a wide range of products produced from potatoes and yams. Yams and potatoes are crucial to guarantee the security of the world's food supply since they are widely cultivated and consumed as staple crops. The market for potato and yam derivatives has grown as a result of the expanding need for quick-to-prepare, high-value foods, changing consumer preferences throughout time, and the adaptation of these crops in various gastronomic settings. Potato derivatives include items like potato chips, fries, flakes, starch, and more, whereas yam derivatives include yam flour, yam chips, and other processed forms.

Increased consumption of processed potato and yam products is a result of a number of reasons, including population expansion, urbanization, and the spread of fast-food chains. Additionally, as the trend of health-conscious consumers has grown, superior derivatives like baked chips and gluten-free yam flour have been developed. The market for potato and yam derivatives is also influenced by regional tastes and manufacturing capabilities. North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region all have significant participants in this market. This market is expected to adapt and grow as consumer expectations shift and technology advances, offering consumers throughout the world a range of cutting-edge, useful, and healthy potato and yam-based products.

In February 2023, A.V. Thomas Produce Inc. and Yagi Bros. Produce, one of the first growers, packers, and shippers of sweet potatoes in California, agreed into a binding merger agreement. Its position as a grower-packer-shipper in California will be strengthened even more as a result of this merger with Yagi Bros. Along with the existing production and operations capabilities, farming land, and storage capacity, Yagi Bros. Produce's experienced team, acreage, and proprietary varieties will offer new and existing clients superior product availability.

Market Dynamics

The market for potato, sweet potato, and yam derivatives is broken down into these three categories, according to the source. The market leader in terms of revenue share is the potato category. The market for potato and yam derivatives worldwide is segmented based on the derivative into whole, protein, starch, tapioca, flour, feed, and others. With the biggest revenue share, the starch category dominates the market for derivatives of potatoes and yams worldwide. The market for potato and yam derivatives is divided into food, animal feed, fermented drinks, and others based on application. The market for derivatives of potatoes and yams is dominated by the food sector. The market for derivatives of potatoes and yams is characterized by a complex interplay of factors that have a significant impact on its growth and trends. Customers' changing lifestyles and demands have shaped the market. People are increasingly looking for quick and simple meals, which has raised the demand for processed potato and yam products like chips, fries, and flour. Additionally, the health and wellness trend has led to a shift towards healthier derivatives such as baked potato chips and gluten-free yam flour as consumers become more mindful of nutritional difficulties. Global urbanization and population growth have played a significant role in the market's expansion by increasing the need for processed goods and fast food, both of which regularly include essential ingredients made from potatoes and yams. Regional factors also have an impact on market dynamics. For instance, North America and Europe have established processed potato markets, whereas Asia-Pacific is rapidly growing as a result of its massive population and evolving dietary habits. The availability and price of raw potatoes and yams can also be influenced by agricultural market factors like crop yields, meteorological factors, and supply chain logistics. Because of improvements in packaging, processing technology, and marketing strategies, the industry is continually evolving. Due to shifting consumer preferences, urbanization, geographical differences, and technical advancements, the potato and yam derivatives market is a dynamic and adaptive subsector within the larger food business.

Regional Analysis

The potato and yam derivatives market in Europe is expected to lead globally. Potatoes, sweet potatoes, and yams are used in a broad variety of recipes throughout Europe's rich culinary tradition. Due to its profound cultural significance across the continent, there is a constant demand for these tubers. Examples include classic French fries, Belgian waffles, Spanish tortillas, and potato dumplings from Eastern Europe. Because of Europe's dominant position in the processed food industry, a large amount of potato and sweet potato-based snacks, including chips and crisps, are produced and consumed there. Due to customer desire for quick and savory snacks and the region's well-established snack food business, the market has expanded. European consumers who are concerned about their health are looking for better versions of traditional foods and goods. The demand for healthier alternatives, such as gluten-free and organic potato and sweet potato derivatives, has increased as a result, in line with European consumers' demands for high quality and dietary value. The adoption of environmentally friendly methods for growing and processing potatoes and tubers has been facilitated by Europe's dedication to sustainable agriculture and ethical sourcing. Consumers who care about the environment will find this to be in line with the region's emphasis on environmental responsibility and ethical sourcing.

Further key findings from the report suggest :



The global potato and yam derivatives market is predicted to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% over the projected period of 2023-2031.

Europe will be the leading region of the global potato and yam derivatives market during the forecast period of 2023-2031. The major key players in the global potato and yam derivatives market are: Pepees S.A.; Agrana Beteiligungs – AS; Tate & Lyle; Avebe; Tereos; Ingredion Incorporated; Emsland; Ingredion Incorporated; Olu Foods; Basic American Foods; Roquette; Keystone Potato; Rakusens Ltd,.

Econ Market Research has segmented the global potato and yam derivatives market based on source, derivative, application and region:

Potato & Yam Derivatives Market by Source Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2031)



Potato

Sweet Potato Yam

Potato & Yam Derivatives Market by Derivative Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2031)



Whole

Protein

Starch

Tapioca

Flour

Feed Others

Potato & Yam Derivatives Market by Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2031)



Food

Animal Feed

Fermented Beverages Others

Potato & Yam Derivatives Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2031)



North America



U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

Rest of MEA

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

