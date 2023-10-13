Jobs N Profiles Is Hosting An Exclusive Virtual IT Job Fair On Nov 1, 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Jobs n Profiles, a leading online job portal, is excited to announce its upcoming Virtual IT Job Fair scheduled for November 1, 2023. This event promises to connect job seekers and IT employers from across the country, offering a wide range of opportunities in fields such as software development, data science, cybersecurity, and more. The Virtual IT Job Fair will run from 8:00 AM (EST) to 5:00 PM (PST) and is open for attendance to all job seekers and employers.This Virtual IT Job Fair is designed to provide a platform for job seekers to connect with leading IT companies, explore exciting job opportunities, and improve their career prospects. Attendees can network with recruiters, gain insights into available positions, and submit their resumes directly to potential employers.Beyond networking and job opportunities, the event will offer diverse educational sessions and workshops. These sessions will cover critical topics such as career development, resume writing, and interviewing skills, equipping attendees with valuable knowledge to advance their careers.For job seekers, the Virtual IT Job Fair is a golden opportunity to easily explore IT opportunities. They can connect with renowned IT companies from the comfort of their homes or offices, discover job openings that align with their skills and aspirations, and enhance their IT knowledge through informative webinars and workshops.On the other hand, employers will gain access to a pool of top IT talent actively seeking new opportunities. They can efficiently find candidates with the right skills and experience to fill their IT vacancies. Additionally, this event provides a platform for employers to showcase their company culture and values, attracting the best IT talent to their organizations.Registration for the Virtual IT Job Fair is now open for both job seekers and employers.To register, visit .For any additional information, reach out to Jobs n Profiles at or call +1-510-320-1346.Save the date for November 1st, 2023, and join this exciting IT innovation and career advancement opportunity. The Virtual IT Job Fair by Jobs n Profiles is set to become a significant event for job seekers and employers alike in the IT industry.About Company:Jobs n Profiles is a distinguished online job portal renowned for connecting job seekers with top-tier IT companies, offering a comprehensive range of employment opportunities and career development resources. Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Jobs n Profiles serves as a valuable bridge between talented professionals and IT industry leaders across the United States.For updates, follow Jobs n Profiles on Social Media:LinkedIn:Twitter:

