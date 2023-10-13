High-Pressure Processing Equipment Market Research Report For Business Growth To Reach CAGR Of 11.2% By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

High-Pressure Processing Equipment Market is Expected to Reach $1.23 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Increase in demand for high pressure processing equipment in the medical industry, rise in consumption of frozen foods, and the development of the food packaging industry drive the global high pressure processing equipment market growth. On the other hand, fluctuation in raw material prices and high cost of a high pressure processing machine hinder the market progress. However, adoption of high pressure processing equipment in the seafood processing sector is expected to open new opportunities for market players.

The global high-pressure processing equipment market was valued at $404.6 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $1,238.3 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The report segments the global high pressure processing equipment market on the basis of end-user, application, vessel volume, orientation type, and region.

Based on end-user, the food and beverages industry segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly 90% of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the pharma and cosmetics industry segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on the orientation type, the horizontal segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global high pressure processing equipment market. The same segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period manifesting the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report also covers the vertical segment.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding around half of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Top Players:

Key players profiled in this report include Avure Technologies Inc, Hiperbaric Espana, Bao Tou KeFa High Pressure Technology Co Ltd, CHIC FresherTech, Kobe Steel Ltd, Multivac Sepp Haggenmuller Se and Co KG, Stansted Fluid Power Ltd, Universal Pasteurization Co, Next HPP, and ThyssenKrupp AG.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global high-pressure processing equipment market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, North America was the highest contributor to the global high-pressure processing equipment market share, and is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.

Segments Based on End-user and Applications:

By End User

.Food and Beverages Industry

oLarge Production Plants

oMedium Enterprises

oSmall Enterprises

.Pharma and Cosmetics Industry

o Large Production Plants

o Medium Enterprises

o Small Enterprises

By Application

.Fruits and Vegetables

.Seafood and Meat

.Juice and Beverages

.Others

