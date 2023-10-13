(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Advance Beauty to Unveil its Latest Anti-Ageing Innovation, "Advance Lift," at Beautyworld Middle East 2023







United Arab Emirates: October 12, 2023 - Advance Beauty, the company specialising in high-tech beauty equipment, will be presenting its latest innovation, Advance Lift, at the Beautyworld Middle East trade show. This year's event will be held from 30 October to 1 November at the Dubai World Trade Centre. There, the company will be showcasing its range of anti-ageing and slimming beauty care equipment.



A must-attend event for beauty and skincare professionals, Beautyworld Middle East is considered to be one of the most important platforms in the sector. Advance Beauty, a French manufacturer of anti-ageing and slimming beauty care equipment, will unveil its latest technology at the 27th edition of the fair: Advance Lift, a non-invasive anti-ageing device. Advance Lift combines several technologies with specific dermo-cosmetic products for an immediate, effective rejuvenating effect. The result of an ingenious combination of peeling, radiofrequency, ultrasound and luminology, controlled by artificial intelligence. Advance Lift prevents the appearance of the signs of ageing, as well as skin imperfections. Firstly, an ultra-vibrating spatula (25,000 vibrations/second) removes all impurities from the skin. The skin is then firmed and rehydrated using bipolar radiofrequency. In the third stage, 2 ultrasound probes combined with LEDs are used to enhance the penetration of the active ingredients. This process regenerates the production of collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid, amplifying the anti-ageing action.





With over 20 years' experience in its field, Advance Beauty specialises in the manufacture, sale, training and marketing of innovative beauty care equipment. Its strengths lie in the combination of different non-invasive anti-ageing and slimming technologies with specific dermo-cosmetic products. It is in this area that Advance Beauty has made its greatest commitment and has managed to stand out from the crowd. Thanks in particular to the patenting of ultrasound with non-repetitive sequences and ultrasound probes with LEDs. These innovations offer immediate and lasting results, but above all they comply with the legislation governing the regulation of medical equipment. For Advance Beauty, the satisfaction of practitioners and the well-being of consumers is a priority. Advanced Beauty ensures that its equipment is as pleasant and effective as possible, but also that it adapts to all users.

In addition to its innovative business, Advance Beauty is focusing on its social responsibility: towards its partners, consumers, environment and the competitive context of the market in which it operates.

Since the cosmetics market has expanded, the brand has made it a point of honour to adapt to its evolution. Samy HASSAINE, CEO of Advance Beauty stressed 'Advance Beauty has been able to adapt to changing market needs. That is why its ultra-relevant technologies cater for a very broad customer base: women and men, from teenagers to senior citizens, for all skin types. Its range of professional protocols enables it to offer a wide range of gradual skin beauty treatments.'

